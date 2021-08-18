DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.
NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,033. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.
In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
DRIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.
