DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,033. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 316.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of DarioHealth worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

