Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

