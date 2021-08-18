DAV Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1.15 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00375657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,331.87 or 1.00030761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00034121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

