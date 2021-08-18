Decentralized Asset Trading Platform 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $28,018.10 and $10.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

