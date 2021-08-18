Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,183.40

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,183.40 ($67.72) and last traded at GBX 5,158.38 ($67.39), with a volume of 20878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,120 ($66.89).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,669.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.57.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.