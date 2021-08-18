Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$1.65 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

DML has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.05.

DML stock opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,550 shares in the company, valued at C$152,337. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $639,500 over the last three months.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

