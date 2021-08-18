Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.89. 8,415,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,393,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $159.70.

