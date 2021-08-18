Derbend Asset Management Invests $391,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 986,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,297. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

