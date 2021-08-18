Derbend Asset Management Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,466,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

