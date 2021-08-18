Derbend Asset Management Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Realty Income comprises about 1.3% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. 2,347,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.41. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

