Derbend Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $228.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

