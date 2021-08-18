Derbend Asset Management Takes $1.61 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. The Southern makes up about 1.5% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 158,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81,521 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,014. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

