Derbend Asset Management Takes $272,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

