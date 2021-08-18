Derbend Asset Management Takes $4.22 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.08. 3,217,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,825. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.