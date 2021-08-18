Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.23 on Monday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.10 million and a PE ratio of -28.10.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

