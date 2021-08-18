Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.13

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 12317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 132,694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

