Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. Evotec has a 12-month low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.62.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

