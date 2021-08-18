Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$7.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.73. The company has a market cap of C$463.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.32. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.