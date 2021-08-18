DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.