Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $942,450.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.17 or 0.00575867 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.