DigitalBits Market Capitalization Hits $140.86 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $140.86 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.00439030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.15 or 0.01344960 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,794,737 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.