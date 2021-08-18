DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2021 – DigitalBridge Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

8/9/2021 – DigitalBridge Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – DigitalBridge Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

8/2/2021 – DigitalBridge Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

7/27/2021 – DigitalBridge Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

7/21/2021 – DigitalBridge Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

7/13/2021 – DigitalBridge Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

