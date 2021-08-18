Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

