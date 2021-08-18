Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
