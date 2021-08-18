Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 347 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 22,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,906. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

