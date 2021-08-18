Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,582 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.92. 1,468,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

