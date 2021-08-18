Distillate Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

