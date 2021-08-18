Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

