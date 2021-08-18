Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.99 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 272,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 1,399,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

