Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 174,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 48,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 269,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.