Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.68. The company has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

