DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Head to Head Review

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and ICICI Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A ICICI Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and ICICI Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion 4.21 $2.12 billion N/A N/A ICICI Bank $13.42 billion 4.87 $2.48 billion $0.65 29.02

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 35.82% 9.27% 0.75% ICICI Bank 18.89% 11.13% 1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats DNB Bank ASA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework. The Wholesale Banking segment deals with all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included in the Retail Banking segment. The Treasury segment handles the entire investment portfolio of the bank. The Other Banking segment comprises leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the bank. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

