Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

Shares of DLPN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

