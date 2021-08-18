Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DMZPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

DMZPY remained flat at $$43.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 597. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.