DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

DASH stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,237. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.15. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

