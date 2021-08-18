Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 3,450 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

