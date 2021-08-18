Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of DEI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. 7,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

