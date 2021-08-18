Dovu (DOV) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dovu has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.00837557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00155035 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

