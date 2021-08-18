Dragon Coins Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $26.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00858667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00104398 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

