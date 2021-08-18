Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,080.00

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 143326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

GROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 947.87. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.