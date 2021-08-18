Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.74

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 41568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

