Drep [new] Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and $2.41 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00841870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

