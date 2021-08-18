DREP [old] (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00153594 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

