Drops Ownership Power Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Drops Ownership Power has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $35,894.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,814.62 or 1.00147381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00882391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

