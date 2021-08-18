Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.