Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 270 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.51. 26,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.