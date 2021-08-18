Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,752 shares of company stock worth $35,432,241. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

NYSE:FICO traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.05. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,346. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

