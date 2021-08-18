Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

A stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.91. 2,572,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,676. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $162.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

