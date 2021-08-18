DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

