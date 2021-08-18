Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,433. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

