Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $756,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. 12,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,667. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

